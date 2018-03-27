× Former Hog Darrell Walker Hired As Little Rock Coach

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Darrell Walker first made a name for himself in the state of Arkansas as a player and now he’ll try to do the same as a coach.

The former UAFS and Razorback player was named the new Little Rock men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Walker brings mored than 20 years of experience with him, including a decade in the NBA. Walker was the Toronto Raptors head coach from 1996-98 and then led the Washington Wizards in 2000.

Walker will be formerly introduced at a press conference on Friday. The past two seasons, Walker was the head coach for Clark Atlanta, a division II school that he led to a record of 45-18.

Walker is currently 18th on the Razorbacks’ all-time scoring list with 1,325 points as he played for Arkansas from 1980-83.

He was named a second team All-American and a first team NABC All-District selection in 1983. As a member of the Razorbacks Arkansas reach the Sweet 16 in 1981 and 1983. Walker was named the Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Walker was the 12th overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 1983 NBA Draft and played in the league for 10 seasons. Walker averaged 8.9 points and 4.6 assists per game during his career.