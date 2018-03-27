Fort Smith Residents React To Possible Tornado Sighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Many people in southeast Fort Smith said they saw a funnel cloud just before 10 a.m. this morning.

Several employees took cover in a closet at Harry Robinson Buick GMC when the tornado sirens started going off.

Derek Creekmore walked out of the building and started filming on his phone.

As you look at the video, you can see what looks like a funnel cloud. You can see flags at the car dealership blowing rapidly in the wind.

Creekmore said he believes he witnessed a tornado.

"I saw it raining pretty good and then heard the sirens going off and a bunch of people yelling," he said. "So, I came out here. Ran off the ramp and pulled my phone out and just videoed over here and saw the big cloud and on the background of my video you can see it looks like a small tornado. And I saw it forming and I zoomed in and you can really see it. I didn't know about it until I heard the sirens and everybody yelling."

No damage has been reported at this time.