High Cholesterol In Young Adults Under Treated

According to research medication to treat high cholesterol is taken by just 52% of adults with high cholesterol levels.

Heart specialists said anyone with high levels or who are prone to them should be taking medication.

About 80% of adults are screened but only 38% of people with bad cholesterol are being prescribed a statin medication to lower their levels.

It seems young adults are the most lacking.

Many may be trying to improve cholesterol with diet and exercise but adding a statin can help lower early risk for heart problems.