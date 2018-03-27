× Hogs Rally For Wild Win At Memphis

MEMPHIS, TENN. (KFSM) – Arkansas was hoping to get Jake Reindl back on track and to pick up a win, along with momentum, heading into the weekend series at Ole Miss.

The former didn’t happen but thanks to some late inning heroics, the latter did. Carson Shaddy’s two run single in the ninth pushed across a run as the Razorbacks stole an 8-7 win over Memphis.

All eight of the Arkansas runs came with two outs. Memphis, who fell to 8-17 on the season, outhit the Razorbacks but fourth errors cost the Tigers in the end.

Shaddy and Casey Martin each drove in three runs on the night while Jax Biggers had a pair of RBIs, including a solo home run in the third inning.

Reindl last just 2.2 innings while giving up five runs as his command issues continue and his ERA jumped to 6.92 on the season. Barrett Loseke had his second straight impressive outing as he went 4.1 innings while giving up just one run on two hits and struck out two.

You can find the complete Arkansas schedule with updated results here.