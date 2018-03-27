× Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man died Tuesday (March 27) after he was hit by a car in Fort Smith, according to police.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Midland Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. in reference to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Pathro Black, 22, was walking down Midland and was hit by a car driving northbound, according to police. Police said the driver stopped and called 911.

Black was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation will be turned over to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed against the driver.