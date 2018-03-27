× Meet Jan Morgan, GOP Candidate For Arkansas Governor

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Jan Morgan jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race on New Year’s Eve and threatened to be a disruptive force in the GOP primary.

For incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson, she’s had that effect by traveling the state accusing the governor of not being conservative enough and allowing state government to grow too much under his leadership.

governor has countered he was conservative when conservative wasn’t cool in Arkansas, while offering up his record on strong job growth, rising incomes, and initiatives to utilize more technology to shrink and improve government services delivery. Thehe was conservative when conservative wasn’t cool in Arkansas, while offering up his record on strong job growth, rising incomes, and initiatives to utilize more technology to shrink and improve government services delivery.

The winner of the Republican primary between Morgan and Hutchinson will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which pits Jared Henderson versus Leticia Sanders. Libertarian Mark West will be on the November general election ballot.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.