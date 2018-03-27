× Patients In Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest Receive Easter Gifts

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Hundreds of patients at Arkansas Children’s Northwest hospital have been given gifts for Easter.

More than 350 Comfy Critters were given to children from those at Infinity Product Group, a company based out of Rogers.

Comfy Critters are wearable stuffed animals. They’re a variety of colors, have an animal’s face on a hood, and are used as blankets, wraps, pillows or caps.

This is the fourth year that the company has partnered with children’s hospitals throughout the U.S.

Doug Keller, CEO of Infinity Product Group stated in a news release, “Giving back was an initiative from day one and something we feel privileged to be able to do…We are thrilled to give back to our kids at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.”