× Police: Springdale Man Dead After Driver Fails To Stop At A Traffic Light

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A man is dead after a driver failed to stop at a stoplight, according to Springdale police.

Javier Mancia, 64, of Springdale was taken by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a two-vehicle collision about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday (March 27) near the intersection of Thompson Street and Randall Wobbe Lane, according to Springdale police.

He was driving a black 2004 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, while Christian Rainwater, 20, also of Springdale drove a maroon 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe heading north along Thompson Street, according to Springdale police.

Rainwater failed to stop at the stoplight and struck the front left door of the Cadillac. He was cited for careless and prohibited driving, as well as failure to have insurance, according to Springdale police.

The collision continues to be investigated.