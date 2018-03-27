× Southeast Fayetteville Flooding

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Traffic is being diverted due to road closures and part of Stonebridge Meadows Golf Course is submerged.

Goff Farms Road is closed until further notice. Traffic is being diverted. Residents in that area are having to use Roberts Road and other streets to get home.

The White River is overflowing in parts of southeast Fayetteville and Elkins.

More than 250 residents are impacted by the flooded areas.

Police said to use caution while traveling in these areas.