Spring Organizing Tips From Professionals

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Spring is officially here and many people take this time to clean out cluttered areas in their home.

The Organizer Chicks are a group of professionals in Northwest Arkansas trained to arrange and organize items in your house.

Owner and Founder of The Organizer Chicks, Amber Taggard, said she read a staggering statistic from Brown University. "The average person spends 17 minutes each day looking for things they've misplaced," Taggard said. "That's nearly two hours each week, and over four full days of frustration and wasted time each year."

Danna Fields is getting a jump start on her spring cleaning, she called in The Organizer Chicks to help arrange her kitchen pantry. Fields said she feels relieved now that her pantry is organized. "I can open it now and see exactly what I've got and I know exactly where the lunch stuff for the kids goes," Fields said. "Everything has a place and it's a whole lot easier to put it back where it belongs when you're finished."

5NEWS followed along as Taggard organized the pantry and shared tips for getting started:

Schedule organizing Write it in your calendar, plan a specific block of time.

Remove distractions Put away your phone, turn the TV off, etc.

Bring in some fun

Invite a friend over. Having an extra person helps hold you accountable, detach from items you usually wouldn't.

Pick a starting point and stay on task.

Celebrate your success Take before and after pictures.



