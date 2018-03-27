× Walmart To Remove Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkout Lines

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Walmart is removing Cosmopolitan from checkout lines, according to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

The women’s fashion magazine will be removed from checkout lines at 5,000 stores across the country.

The NCOSE said protecting minors from the sexually explicit material that the magazine embodies and perpetuates has been a long-time priority.

“This is what real change looks like in our #MeToo culture, and NCOSE is proud to work with a major corporation like Walmart to combat sexually exploitative influences in our society,” NCOSE executive director Dawn Hawkins said. “Women, men, and children are bombarded daily with sexually objectifying and explicit materials, not only online, but in the checkout line at the store.”