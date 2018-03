× WATCH: Heavy Rain Likely Today, Flooding Possible

Widespread and heavy rain is likely for the morning drive through the early afternoon. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through this evening. The heavy rain will come to an end by this evening. Cooler weather will be moving into Northwest Arkansas throughout the day so expect a chillier afternoon and evening drive as the rain comes to an end.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: