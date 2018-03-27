Weather Update: Rain Continues Throughout Area, Severe Weather Risk Low

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will continue across the area into the evening on Tuesday but the severe weather risk is much lower and the rain will be light-moderate as opposed to heavy thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage in Fort Smith from the rotation earlier today on Wednesday.

The other concern is flooding. Nearly 4" of rain has fallen in the last 24-hours causing numerous road closures in Benton & Madison County.

Rain on Wednesday will be less intense than Tuesday with clearing skies likely by Friday.

-Garrett