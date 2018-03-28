Arkansas Children’s Northwest Holds Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Arkansas Children's Northwest opened all services to families Wednesday (March 28) with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

As of 4 p.m. on March 5, the hospital has admitted 23 patients and has seen 155 emergency department patients. Doctors have performed six operating room cases.

Arkansas Children's Northwest is the region's first and only pediatric medical center. It will serve the 200,000 children living in the 11-county Northwest Arkansas region.

The hospital opened its emergency department and inpatient services in February. It is located on Interstate 49 in Springdale across from Arvest Ballpark.