× Benton County Puts Together New Voting Machines

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County put together the last shipment of new voting equipment Wednesday afternoon (March 28) with plenty of time before the primary elections.

Kim Dennison, the county’s election coordinator, said last year the quorum court approved the new machines.

Over the past few months, they have received shipments of their new equipment.

Benton County now has 475 touchscreen voting machines and 65 machines that will count the ballots.

Dennison explained the old equipment was starting to jam and break down.

She said it got so bad that they didn’t think they would have enough machines for the primaries.

“You’re kind of getting the best of both worlds with this equipment because you now have a piece of paper in your hand that a lot voters wanted to begin with so that you can view your selections before you cast your ballot and knowing that is what is being cast,” Dennison said.

She said she is confident that this equipment will get them through the primaries and on to many elections after that.

Dennison said she is excited to have all of the equipment in house and ready to go.