CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Clarksville Police Department are searching for a missing man.

Kalieb Keith Pitts, 29, was last seen on Feb. 14.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact Clarksville police at (479) 754-8100.