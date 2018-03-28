Gravette Police Release Information On Suspect Accused Of Exposing Himself In Parking Lots

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Gravette police said another victim has come forward about an incident of a man exposing himself in Gravette area store parking lots.

The victim said the incident took place in the CV’s Saver’s Club parking lot. The first reported incident took place in the Dollar General parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium to large build. He has wavy brown hair with bangs.

His car is believed to be a “beat up” white four-door Chevy Cruze.

If you have any information, contact the Gravette police.