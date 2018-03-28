National Weather Service Surveys Damage In Sebastian County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--Wednesday (Mar.28) Meteorologists with the National Weather service surveyed a portion of storm damage off Webb Way in Southern Sebastian County.

The homeowner said he could see debris flying down the hill towards his home on Tuesday ( Mar.27) before it struck several of hiss sheds and buildings near his home.

Some of the debris landed across the road and was wrapped around trees. This is where the National Weather Service started their survey and had this to say about the damage.

"It looks like a lot like a E-F0 damage. We are still not totally sure how it all worked out but it looks like on the radar there was probably a couple different circulations that passed through here. Whether either of them managed to organize enough for a tornado were not sure," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Piltz.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the storm but Weather Service officials said they will take the data back to their office for official confirmation.