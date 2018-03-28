× Oklahoma Senate Passes Tax Increase Bill

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The Senate has passed a tax increase bill, which is the first tax increase in the state since 1990, 5NEWS sister station KFOR reports.

The House passed HB1010XX Monday evening (March 28). The bill states that oil and gas production tax will increase five percent, cigarette tax will increase by $1.00, gasoline tax will increase by 3-cents, diesel tax will increase by 6-cents, and lodging tax will increase by $5.

The vote was 36-10, KFOR reports.

Reporters of that station said plans are in the works to remove the lodging tax from the bill.

“A House floor amendment, HB1012XX, filed Wednesday afternoon would repeal sections of the revenue package relating to the hotel/motel tax. The hotel/motel tax is estimated to generate $50.4 million annually and provide $46.2 million for appropriations in the FY19 budget,” Bill Miston with KFOR reports.