Photos Of Oklahoma 7-Eleven Clerk Helping Woman To Car In The Rain Go Viral

NORMAN (KFSM) — Photos of a Norman, Okla. convenience store clerk helping a woman to her car while it was raining are going viral.

Cameron Mills shared three photos to his Facebook page that show a clerk at 7-Eleven help a woman to her car in the rain, according to our sister station KFOR.

“I saw this today at 711 at Robinson and Flood this guy held this lady’s arm, carried her drink, and walked her to her car while it was raining. Then he stood there and pumped her fuel. I don’t know his name but Sir, you are a good man. I hope this goes viral and he gets the thank you he deserves,” he posted to Facebook.

The post has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook.