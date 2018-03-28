Puppy Shot 3 Times Recovering With Another Abused Puppy In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Those at HOPE Humane Society are helping a puppy was shot and abandoned.

A family brought the pup into the shelter last weekend after finding her on a rural road. She was shot three times.

The pup was tied tightly to a pole, and was covered in blood and swollen when found. She has a fractured jaw.

Those at the shelter are encouraging others to donate, as the pup’s medical bills are increasing, and the shelter’s emergency fund is empty.

The pup is currently in the same foster home as China. China is another abused puppy who is recovering after she was found hanging from a cable on a fence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the shelter at 783-4395 or police at 78-CRIME.