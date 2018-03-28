Illegal Immigrant Arrested In Fayetteville Strip Club Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man previously deported for illegal reentry to the United States in connection with the January shooting at Silver Dollar Cabaret in Fayetteville.

Carlos Gomez-Aguilar faces charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, committing a terroristic act, criminal mischief and engaging in violent group activity.

Fayetteville Police detectives and police with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force worked together to find and arrest Gomez-Aguilar after receiving assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI, according to a news release.

Gomez-Aguilar was previously deported for illegal reentry in 2013 after an investigation by ICE.

Ramon Illario Flores, 26, of Lowell was arrested Jan. 29, according to Fayetteville police.

The Jan. 21 shooting was the result of an altercation between the suspects and employees at the club, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

A man claiming to be an employee of the club told 5NEWS three men were trying to get in into the club at 2125 N. College Ave. One of them had a fake ID, so the bouncer would not let them in.

The employee said they went to their car, and the shooter grabbed a gun and shot at least one car in the parking lot.

At this time it’s unclear whether the gunman got into the building, but a witness said a masked man entered the club around 1:30 a.m. and started shooting.

A female employee of the club was possibly grazed by a ricocheted bullet, but is said to be OK, according to police.

Gomez-Aguilar was being held Wednesday (March 28) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force consists of members from the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department and Springdale Police Department.