Arkansas Holds Off Ole Miss For 6-4 Win In Series Opener

OXFORD, Miss. (KFSM)–Jumping out to a fast start was a main focus in Arkansas’s series opener against Ole Miss. Mission accomplished, as the Razorbacks (19-7, 5-2) held off the Rebels (23-4, 4-3) 6-4 in the series opener.

The first four Arkansas batters reached base on hard hit singles as the Hogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Carson Shaddy’s seventh home run of the season pushed the lead to 4-0 after two innings.

After a brief rain delay, Ole Miss tied the game on a home run, two hits and a throwing error by Blaine Knight.

But Jordan McFarland’s fifth inning solo home run ended Ryan Rolison’s night for Ole Miss and proved to be the difference. The Hogs carried a 6-4 lead into the sixth after an RBI single by Casey Martin.

Knight’s final line over six innings included seven hits, one walk, seven strikeouts and two earned runs. Matt Cronin came in for a three inning save and struck out five batters in relief while allowing just one hit.

Arkansas’s defense stepped up in big situations, turning two inning ending double plays.

The series continues on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. as Evan Lee gets his first start of the season for the Razorbacks.