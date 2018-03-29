× Bentonville Students Serve Detentions After National School Walkout Day

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Students who walked out of class at Bentonville schools are serving detention this week, according to Leslee Wright with Bentonville schools.

More than 600 students walked out of class on March 14 to advocate for stricter gun laws after the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Board members voted to uphold district policy as it’s printed in the student handbook, which means any student who chose to participate in the walkout would be given an absent and assigned detention.

Wright said the detentions are on-going and will be finished by the end of the week.