Cedarville Firefighter Facing Rape And Child Indecency Charges

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — A Cedarville firefighter is facing rape and child indecency charges, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

William Simpson, 20, was arrested on two counts of rape and three counts of indecency with a child, according to investigators.

Investigators said Simpson was an acquaintance of the victim’s family and the incidents may have happened and started in June of 2017.

Simpson has been booked into the Crawford County Jail.

This is a developing story.