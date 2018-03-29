× Central EMS Captain, Goshen Firefighter Accused Of Child Abuse

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Central EMS captain and Goshen firefighter has been arrested in connection with abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Craig Harvey, 38, is charged with one count of sexual indecency with a child — a Class D felony.

A spokeswoman for Central EMS was unable due to comment about Harvey’s status with the agency because of his ongoing case.

The Goshen Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Harvey is free on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for April 9 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.