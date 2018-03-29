Easter Sunrise Forecast; Sleet Possible By Afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a cold Easter...

Rain could briefly mix with sleet or snow on Sunday afternoon.

If you're thinking of an Easter Egg Hunt, you might consider early in the day on Saturday for the best weather.

Easter Sunrise: 7:06am. Overcast with a light cold rain likely.

Easter continues to trend cold and wet with temperatures steadily falling during the day with afternoon temperatures falling into the 30s in NW Arkansas and the 40s in the River Valley.

This map shows the latest data (as of Thursday night) for Easter Sunrise. Light rain will continue to be a possibility with overcast skies.

This shows Easter around 1pm. There are some signals that rain could mix with sleet or snow in the afternoon. It will be too warm for any accumulation or travel hazards but it gives you an idea of how cold the airmass will be.

How consistent is the data?

The next three images show three seperate computer models at 7am on Sunday.

All of them seem to indicate rain on Easter morning

It does appear likely that the intensity of the rain will increase during the day on Sunday with heavier rain likely in the afternoon and evening.

That's the area which could briefly change to snow or sleet.

-Garrett