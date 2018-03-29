× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Filming Bank Employees In Restroom

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man is facing a felony charge after reportedly trying to conceal a recording device in a bank bathroom.

Jeremy Scott Godfirnon, 43, of Fayetteville is facing felony video voyeurism.

Police were dispatched to The Bank of Fayetteville Thursday (March 29) on North College Avenue regarding reported suspicious activity.

An employee told police Godfirnon, who is a maintenance worker, was at the bank installing light fixtures and switches, an arrest report states.

The employee reported they were being recorded in the bathroom. They told police they noticed a red light shining from a box. The employee located a black iPhone. “Pocket Spy”, an app, was being used, the report states.

When confronted about the alleged matter, Godfirnon reportedly told police he was having a “weak moment”, according to the report.