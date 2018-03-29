× Fort Smith Man Sentenced For 2017 Trail Stabbing

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was sentenced Wednesday (March 28) to 30 years in prison for stabbing a woman 15 times last summer on the National Historic Site Trail.

Elijah Reed, 26, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted murder in Sebastian County Circuit Court. Reed will have to serve at least 70 percent of his sentence, according to Scott Houston, deputy prosecutor for Sebastian County.

Police received a call about the attack at about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2017. Park employees found the woman during a perimeter check and were able to get her to a hospital for treatment.

During an interview with Fort Smith police, Reed admitted to chasing down the woman and stabbing her in the back of her neck, as well as her head and back, according to Fort Smith police.

Investigators described the incident as a “random attack.”