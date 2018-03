BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Centerton man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he said his gun accidentally went off on the Bentonville Square, according to Gene Page with Bentonville police.

Alexander Sanchez, 22, told police he was on the square with a friend when he pulled out his gun to look at it. The gun went off and hit a nearby building, Page said.

He said he and his friend couldn’t see any damage, so they left.

He was given a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.