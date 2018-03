× Opening Day: Cubs’ Ian Happ Hits Home Run On First Pitch Of Regular Season

MIAMI (CBS) — Major League Baseball Opening Day began in quite an interesting way.

The first pitch of the regular season ended in a home run.

Center fielder for the Chicago Cubs Ian Happ swung on the first pitch from the Miami Marlins, and sent it over the right-field wall.

The Cubs defeated the Marlins 8 to 4.