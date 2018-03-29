× Poteau Schools Closed Monday For Teacher Walkout

POTEAU (KFSM) — Poteau schools will be closed Monday (April 2) in support of the teacher walkout.

The school district will close so teachers can go to the state Capitol to advocate for education. The schools will reopen on Tuesday unless otherwise noted by the superintendent.

“The bill was a giant step in the right direction and for that, we are thankful. It’s not perfect and more is needed, but it is the best we are going to get right now. We will continue to fight for funding, while keeping schools open,” art teacher Katie Hopper said.

Oklahoma legislators approved a measure on Wednesday, but the Oklahoma Education Association says the bill doesn’t go far enough.