× Report: Walmart In Early Talks To Buy Humana

The Wall Street Journal reports Walmart is considering acquiring Humana, a health insurance company.

The considerations are in early stages and those with Walmart and Humana have yet to agree on prices, Wall Street Journal also reports.

“Walmart’s reported talks with Humana come just weeks after shareholders at CVS overwhelmingly approved a deal to buy Aetna, another major health insurer,” The Hill reports.

The CVS deal is worth $69 billion.

This is a developing story.