Sam Walton Centennial Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Walmart Museum is hosting a full day of family fun, highlighted by a short program to recognize what would have been Sam Walton's 100th birthday.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. Thursday (March 29) on the Bentonville Square. The community is invited to come out and enjoy free ice cream and cupcakes, community art projects, family friendly games, and to enjoy music by Walmart Radio DJs.

At 2 p.m. there is a short program and proclamation presentation from Mayor Bob McCaslin along with special guest speakers and a performance by the Bentonville West High School band.

A panel discussion about Sam Walton's legacy is taking place at 4 p.m. in the Walmart World Room. There will be limited seating, it's first come, first serve.

Live music at the 5and10 starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for students. Tickets and more information are available at https://www.downtownbentonville.org/tickets