Siloam Springs Police Searching For Missing Couple

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police are searching for a couple last seen during September 2017.

Megan and Tony Huckaby of West Siloam Springs, Okla. were last seen locally during September 2017. They were together in a Facebook video in December 2017, but haven’t been heard from or seen since, according to police.

Megan is described as 5-foot, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a cross tattoo on her right foot and a pierced tongue, according to police.

Her husband, Tony, is described as 5-foot, 8-inches, 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has a gold front tooth and tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to police.

Tony is absconding parole conditions and is wanted by police.

The two are said to live a “high-risk” lifestyle allegedly involving drug abuse and domestic violence. Siloam Springs police said they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 524-4118.