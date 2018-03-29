× Van Buren Students Get William Shatner’s Attention With Star Trek Video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Parkview Elementary students in Van Buren are getting quite a lot of attention for their video, The Adventures of the U.S.S. Parkview: A Star Trek Fan Production.

Emmy award winning composer and music director Kevin Croxton said he discovered replicas of the Star Trek set in Harrison. The owners let the students film the video on their set. They also filmed parts of the video in the River Valley.

The original Captain Kirk, William Shatner tweet about the video.