Video Shows Man’s Close Encounter With Cheetah During African Safari

A group on safari in Africa got a closer-than-expected look at some cheetahs in the Serengeti.

Britton Hayes was with a group watching three cheetah brothers on the hunt, when one of the cheetahs decided to take a closer look and jumped on the hood of their vehicle, according to KOMO.

While the first cheetah had their attention, a second jumped into the back seat and began sniffing around. Hayes

“Alex (my guide) kept me calm and made sure I never made eye contact nor startled the cheetah,” Hayes told KOMO, “allowing the animal to see that it could trust us.”

After sniffing around for a bit and licking the seats the animal finally left.