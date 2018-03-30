× Alton Sterling Shooting Video: Raw Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting Released

BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities have released new body camera footage from the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016. The graphic video released Friday shows the incident from multiple angles. In the footage, two police officers try to tase Sterling, who continues to struggle with the officers.

See the video, here.

After they struggle a bit longer, one yells that Sterling has a gun and then six gunshots ring out. One of the officers takes a gun they found in Sterling’s pocket back to the police car.

After firing the shots, the officer calls Sterling a “stupid mother*****r” at least twice.

While neither officer will face criminal charges, both will suffer professionally. Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni, who fired all six shots, has been fired effective immediately. Officer Howie Lake will be suspended for three days.