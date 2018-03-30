Big Temperature Swings This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong cold front is forecast to move into our area on Saturday evening with thunderstorms and much colder weather for Easter.

Here are some main takeaways from the forecast:

Saturday: Spotty rain mid-morning Saturday then a WARM afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Thunderstorms by 8/9pm Saturday. The severe risk is very low.

Sunday: Easter Sunrise ~7:04am: Mostly cloudy, a few areas will see a break in the rain. Falling temperatures ALL DAY on Sunday with 30s in some spots by afternoon. Light rain or drizzle picks up in intensity on Sunday with the heaviest in the afternoon and evening. Rain may briefly mix with sleet in high elevation areas of the Ozarks late Sunday. Light ice on elevated surfaces is possible. Traffic hazards are unlikely.



-Garrett