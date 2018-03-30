Big Temperature Swings This Weekend

A strong cold front is forecast to move into our area on Saturday evening with thunderstorms and much colder weather for Easter.

Here are some main takeaways from the forecast:

  • Saturday:
    • Spotty rain mid-morning Saturday then a WARM afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.
    • Thunderstorms by 8/9pm Saturday. The severe risk is very low.
  • Sunday:
    • Easter Sunrise ~7:04am: Mostly cloudy, a few areas will see a break in the rain.
    • Falling temperatures ALL DAY on Sunday with 30s in some spots by afternoon.
    • Light rain or drizzle picks up in intensity on Sunday with the heaviest in the afternoon and evening.
    • Rain may briefly mix with sleet in high elevation areas of the Ozarks late Sunday.
    • Light ice on elevated surfaces is possible. Traffic hazards are unlikely.

-Garrett