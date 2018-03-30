× Easter Events Happening This Weekend

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

Springdale:

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt. Friday, March 30, 6-8 p.m. Tyson Park.

Make sure you bring your flashlight with you egg basket for this event! This free event will have food, candy, and game for the whole family. For more information you can go to the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Wonderfully Made Easter Egg Hunt. Saturday, March 31st, 3-5 p.m. Miracle League Baseball Field.

This is a hunt available to all ages. They will have a quiet hunt for children on the Autism Spectrum or children with Sensory Processing issues who need a calm environment. Then, there will be a hunt for visually impaired children, a hunt for kids with mobility restrictions, and then a general egg hunt. The event is free but they do ask you to register on the event’s Facebook page to ensure the best possible Easter Egg Hunt for you and your family.

Pet Easter Event. Saturday, March 31st 11 a.m to 1 p.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

Bring your pet to St. Thomas and let them participate in the Easter parade, take their picture with the Easter bunny, show off their tricks, and hunt for Easter treats. For more information go the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Bentonville:

Easter at Orchards Park. Saturday, March 31, 2-5 p.m. Orchards Park.

They have 40,000 eggs filled with candy and ready to be hunted! The event will kick off with inflatables and food vendors. Then, egg hunts will follow for multiple age groups. For more information go to the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Rogers:

Easter Egg Hunt. Saturday, March 31st, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene.

This event is for children 11 years and under. Along with the egg hunt there will be games, prizes, lunch, bounce houses and more. For more information go to the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Easter at Rodgers Activity Center. Saturday , March 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This fun-filled free event will have food, an egg dye station, egg toss, egg relays and egg hunts for all ages. Plus, inflatables, carnival games and, pictures with the Easter Bunny! For more information you can go to the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Easter Fest 2018. Saturday, March 31st, 1-4 p.m. The Pentecostals of NWA.

Join them for a day filled with egg hunts, egg decorating, food, and fellowship. For more information you can go to the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

CUMC Annual Easter Egg-stravaganza. Saturday, March 31st, at 3 p.m. CUMC Rogers.

Kids 6 and under will begin the hunt at 3 p.m. followed by the over-6 egg hunt. You can join them for crafts, fun, and food. Plus, pictures with the Easter Bunny! For more information you can go to the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.