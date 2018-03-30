× Fayetteville Police Investigating Pizza Scams

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are investigating a possible pizza delivery scam, which is putting delivery drivers at risk.

Police said they think people are calling in fake orders. They said those callers are giving false addresses, which potentially puts delivery drivers in danger.

Managers at Marco’s Pizza in Fayetteville said they haven’t experienced this issue, but they implement safe measures for delivery drivers.

Manager Megan Reid said “Some people obviously assume that they have cash on them, so we… keep the cash to a minimum so they normally have about $15 worth of cash on them at all time.”

Reid also said their delivery system calculates the cash orders and won’t allow a driver to make another delivery without making a secure money drop into the safe.

“If something seems out of wack where the address doesn’t match up or it looks like an unsafe situation, we tell them to call us or leave the area that their in,” Reid explained.

Fayetteville police said they have had reports about people sending delivery drivers to random addresses and stealing their money. They continue investigating the matter.