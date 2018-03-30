× Fayetteville Police Release New Info In Strip Club Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have released additional information in connection with a shooting that happened at Silver Dollar Cabaret, as they continue looking for the third suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Police have yet to release the third suspect’s name, but said he was last seen wearing capri pants, high top shoes, a dark jacket and ball cap.

The incident wasn’t gang related but the suspects are members of ‘Wicked Brown Suspects’, which is a local gang. The gang is linked to violent crime, drugs and vandalism, according to police.

Ramon Flores, also known as “Risky Flores”, is facing felony charges of being an accessory to aggravated assault, second-degree battery, committing a terroristic act, criminal mischief, engaging in violent group activity and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested first. He was arrested during January.

Two months later, Carlos Gomez-Aguilar, also known as “Trigger”, was arrested. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, committing a terroristic act, criminal mischief, engaging in violent group activity and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously deported for illegal re-entry to the U.S., according to police.

Fayetteville police have released a video about the matter on their Facebook page. View it below.