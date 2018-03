Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A former Univision Arkansas host was found guilty on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real was accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, according to the Washington County prosecutor's office. He pleaded not guilty.

The child accused Alvarez-Real of molesting her multiple times in 2016, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

He was sentenced to 26 years and will have to pay a $30,000 fine.

This is a developing story.