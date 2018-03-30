Metabolic Research Center – Daren Drops Not Only Pounds But Inches – Phase 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We are back at the Metabolic Research Center and today Kim is going to be helping me out," said Daren Bobb. "We are going to measure today instead of going to weigh, but when you measure you are also measuring success."

"Yes, we measure success in different ways you actually tend to lose double inches verse pounds and that is success because you are losing body fat," said Kim with Metabolic Research Center.

"The easiest part about all of this is everything, you really make it all so easy for everyone to come in here and figure out what's the best way to lose weight," said Bobb.

"It works for everybody's lifestyle you know everybody is busy and all you have to do is just follow the program and you will lose weight, we take all the work out of it for you," said Kim.

"If I can do it, anybody can," said Bobb.

"This is how many inches you have lost so every time we measure you get an inch of ribbon for however many inches you have lost," said Kim.

"Eleven and a half pounds in eleven days, so three inches in eleven days," said Bobb. "It doesn't sound like a lot but it is, it's massive to me right now and before long it's going to be over a foot long."

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center