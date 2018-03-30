Navy Veteran Skydives To Celebrate 85th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Jumping 9,000 feet out of a plane is not how most people in their golden years celebrate their birthday, but that’s exactly what Herb Snyder did.

The Korean War veteran’s son Bob asked what he wanted for his 85th birthday.

“To put him off because I had nothing in mind, I put him off, I said jump out of an airplane,” Herb Snyder said.

So the next day, Bob Snyder made a visit to Skydive Skyranch in Siloam Springs.

'We got it all setup and I went home and told my dad you're jumping next weekend,” he said.

Herb said he expected them to drop the idea.

“I couldn't very well backout, so I figured if George Herbert Walker Bush could skydive at age 90, I could do it when I'm 85, so I did it,” he said.

Herb spent five years in the Navy during the Korean War.

“Turns out he not only arranged to do the skydive but also to do it out of a DC-3, which is five years younger than I am. It's a World War II airplane,” he said.

Before taking the big leap, Herb was also able to get in the cockpit and fly the plane.

“I thought it was pretty cool, that not only was he was able to fly a plane that's five years younger than he is, but he also got to jump out of it at the same time. Not a lot of people can say that,” he said.

Herb doesn't plan on jumping again anytime soon, but said it was a great experience.

“It was beautiful. It was the best day we've had in I don't know how many years. It was really nice, the whole thing,” he said.

Herb's son Michael and his wife also made the jump to help celebrate his milestone birthday.