Ole Miss Holds Off Razorbacks To Even Series

OXFORD, Miss. (KFSM)–Ole Miss was able to hold off Arkansas 5-4 Saturday, in game-two of the three-game set to even the series with the Razorbacks. The Hog and Rebels are now tied again for the top sot in the SEC West with matching 5-3 league records.

With usual game-two starter Isaiah Campbell out due to injury, Evan Lee took over the mound for Arkansas (19-8, 5-3 SEC). His second career start did not last past one inning. The left-hander gave up three runs on four hits and a walk. Freshman Bryce Bonnin took over for Lee and went 3 1/3 innings giving up two runs off five hits. Nick Fortes ended Bonnin’s stint on the bump after he shamed a two-run home run in the fifth inning, that proved to be the game-deciding home run.

Saturday’s rubber match is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and it will be streamed on SEC Network-plus.