Ringo Starr Bringing All Starr Band To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Former Beatles legend Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will perform at the Walmart AMP on Sept. 2 as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 6:30 pm and music starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.

Ticket prices range from $55.50 to $105 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

The 2018 All Starr Band includes Colin Hay from Men at Work (“Who Can It Be Now” and “Land Down Under”), Steve Lakather from Toto (“Africa,” “Hold the Line” and “Roseanna”), Gregg Rolie from Santana, Journey and Abraxas Pool (“Black Magic Woman” and “Evil Ways”), and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc (“I’m Not In Love” and “Things We Do For Love”). On percussion and sax is Warren Ham, and Greg Bissonette is on drums.

“There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians,” Starr said.

“Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a peace and love fest, and I can’t wait to see you all out there this summer and fall.”

Since beginning his career with The Beatles in the 1960s, Ringo has been one of the world’s brightest musical luminaries.

He has enjoyed a successful, dynamic solo career as a singer, songwriter, drummer, collaborator and producer — releasing 18 solo studio albums to date.