Sallisaw Police Arrest Several In ‘Operation Snowball’ Drug Investigation

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Arrest warrants were issued for 24 people in Sallisaw in a drug investigation knows as “Operation Snowball,” Capt. Jeff Murray with the Sallisaw Police Department said.

Murray said Operation Snowball stems from an investigation into drug sales around Sallisaw. All but two of the warrants were served, according to Murray.

In addition to the arrest of the 22 people with warrants, officers arrested 14 other people for various charges. The charges include trafficking controlled substances, eluding, cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and warrants from other agencies.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.