School Closings: Oklahoma Teacher Walkout
OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The following schools in our area are closed Monday (April 2) in support of the teacher walkout:
- Arkoma School District
- Cameron Schools District – also closed Tuesday, April 3
- Moffett School District
- Monroe School District
- Muldrow School District
- Panama School District
- Poteau School District
- Roland School District
- Sallisaw School District
- Vian School District
- Wister School District
Governor Fallin signed HB101XX, a $447 million tax increase that would fund an average $6,000 pay increase for teachers, money for support staff, state employees and textbooks, according to our sister station KFOR.
The Oklahoma Education Association says the bill doesn’t go far enough, and plan to go to the Capitol Monday morning to fight for teacher pay raises and funding.
The following schools will be open Monday:
- Bokoshe School District
- Gore School District
- Howe School District
- Shady Point School District
- Spiro School District