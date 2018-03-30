× School Closings: Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The following schools in our area are closed Monday (April 2) in support of the teacher walkout:

Arkoma School District

Cameron Schools District – also closed Tuesday, April 3

Moffett School District

Monroe School District

Muldrow School District

Panama School District

Poteau School District

Roland School District

Sallisaw School District

Vian School District

Wister School District

Governor Fallin signed HB101XX, a $447 million tax increase that would fund an average $6,000 pay increase for teachers, money for support staff, state employees and textbooks, according to our sister station KFOR.

The Oklahoma Education Association says the bill doesn’t go far enough, and plan to go to the Capitol Monday morning to fight for teacher pay raises and funding.

The following schools will be open Monday: