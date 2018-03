× WATCH: Sunny And Warmer Today And Saturday; Cold And Rain Easter Sunday

Some good news on this Good Friday, sunshine and warmer weather returns today and for most of the day tomorrow. Highs will warm into the 60s this afternoon, and even warmer on Saturday. Rain chances pick up later Saturday evening as a strong cold front blows through the area. That will set us up for a cold and rainy Easter.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today:

Highs Saturday:

Rain arrives late Saturday:

Much colder and rainy for Easter Sunday: